Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 775,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $343,774,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 103,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $90.22 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

