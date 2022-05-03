Talon 1 Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 3rd (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Talon 1 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Talon 1 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ TOACU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. Talon 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,284,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

