TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba purchased 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$853,140.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy stock traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 589,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.45. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.71%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

