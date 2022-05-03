TD Securities Lowers Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$4.67 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.83. The firm has a market cap of C$365.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

