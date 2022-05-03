TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,743,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,408,000 after acquiring an additional 167,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of TEL opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.