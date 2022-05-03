TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,264,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,724,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,607,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,419,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,017. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.90.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

