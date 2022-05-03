Telcoin Market Cap Achieves $252.43 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $252.43 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,990,249,278 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

