Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFX. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.58.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $282.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.55. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $277.02 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

