Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives $3.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TELDF shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.00 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of TELDF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

