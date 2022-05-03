Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after buying an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.