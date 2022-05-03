Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after buying an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

