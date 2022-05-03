Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 125 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 135 to CHF 125 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $101.17. 15,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,661. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

