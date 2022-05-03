Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TENX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 15,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.