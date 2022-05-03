Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $500,552.81 and $338.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,154.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00741315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00191142 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

