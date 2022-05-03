TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TESS opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TESS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

