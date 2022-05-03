TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.91. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 6,154 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.86.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

