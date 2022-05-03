Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 209,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

