Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $13.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will post $13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.05. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $6.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $62.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.62 to $65.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $79.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 103 shares of company stock worth $133,011. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,277,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,603,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,357.52 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,351.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,253.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

