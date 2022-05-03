Textainer Group (TGH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Textainer Group to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Textainer Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TGH traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,589. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

TGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Textainer Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Textainer Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Textainer Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

