The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 499,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $35,056,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

