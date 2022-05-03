The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,128,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average is $200.01. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

