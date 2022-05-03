The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

CLX opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.