The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. 195,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,388. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

