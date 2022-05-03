The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.44.
Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of DSGX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. 195,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,388. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.