The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Heritage Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.09. 149,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,549. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $318.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

