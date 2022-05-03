The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $308.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $318.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

