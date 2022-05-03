The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $39.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $134,147,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after buying an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $61,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,634,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

