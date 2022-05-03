The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Decreased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.10 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

