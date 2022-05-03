The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $224,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of PG traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.92. 286,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $376.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,996 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

