The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

