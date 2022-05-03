The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. 918,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,344. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

