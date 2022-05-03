The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 92,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,756. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.