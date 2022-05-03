The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$102.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$115.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

TSE TD traded up C$1.00 on Tuesday, reaching C$93.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$98.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.34. The stock has a market cap of C$169.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$80.68 and a 52 week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

