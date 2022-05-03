The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Cut by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,816 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,766 shares of company stock worth $27,909,998. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.36. 33,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.