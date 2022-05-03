The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

