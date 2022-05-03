The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $15.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COCO. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $10.76 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

