The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

DIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.53. 402,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The stock has a market cap of $206.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

