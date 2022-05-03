The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 119,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,143. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

