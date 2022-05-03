Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,643. The company has a market capitalization of $790.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 346,328 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

