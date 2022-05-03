Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.2% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.43 and a 200 day moving average of $596.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.