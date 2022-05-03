TheStreet Downgrades Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $272.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.65.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,375,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

