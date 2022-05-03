TheStreet Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.73.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $954.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.47.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

