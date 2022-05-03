Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 9,142 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 1,806,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

