Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 47,110 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Haemonetics worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,216,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,519. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

