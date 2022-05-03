Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $14.90 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,902 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.33% of Equitrans Midstream worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 783,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 506,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,967. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

