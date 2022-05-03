Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 564,966 shares worth $50,790,989. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 659,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

