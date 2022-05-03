Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,033,000 after buying an additional 441,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

