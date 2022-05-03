Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.20% of CACI International worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 83.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

CACI traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $264.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,876. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.48 and its 200 day moving average is $277.66.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

