Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,873 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.