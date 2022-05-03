Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 117,803 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,457,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $59.70. 8,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.42. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

