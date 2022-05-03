Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 121,784 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,784 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 1,156.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,252,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,806,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and sold 764,193 shares valued at $10,667,088. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,799. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

