Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,583 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VOO traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.95. 301,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

